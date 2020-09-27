IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Million

Analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post $7.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.37 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $10.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $33.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $34.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.45 million, with estimates ranging from $40.19 million to $40.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRIX. ValuEngine cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ IRIX remained flat at $$1.90 on Tuesday. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,796. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

