IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. IsoRay has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IsoRay by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IsoRay by 748.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 116,116 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IsoRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

