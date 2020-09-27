Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

ITRN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

ITRN stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

