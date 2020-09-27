J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.95.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $129.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 227.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.