J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th.

J & J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by 30.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. J & J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 237.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

JJSF opened at $128.89 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average is $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

