J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JJSF. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.