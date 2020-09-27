Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Jabil updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

