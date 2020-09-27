Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Jabil updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.

Jabil stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

