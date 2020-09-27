Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.25 billion.Jabil also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.

NYSE JBL opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. Jabil has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

