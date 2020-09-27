Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.56. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

