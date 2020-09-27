JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.37 ($20.43).

DEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($25.41) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of DEC traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €14.53 ($17.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.57.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

