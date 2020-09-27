JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDXF stock remained flat at $$16.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.