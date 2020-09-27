Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €42.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

Shares of DPW opened at €38.17 ($44.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of €38.17 and a 200 day moving average of €30.85.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

