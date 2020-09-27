Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $117.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nike’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Nike from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.60.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $130.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,962 shares of company stock worth $44,798,612 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

