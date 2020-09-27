Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JEN. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.79 ($30.34).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN stock opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 1-year high of €29.36 ($34.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.65 and its 200 day moving average is €20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.