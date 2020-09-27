Jewel Achieves Market Cap of $12.52 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $289.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002127 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00249855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00096891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01521596 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

