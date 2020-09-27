Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend by 78.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

In other news, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $335,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $83,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,748 shares of company stock valued at $587,092 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JOUT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

