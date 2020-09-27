JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €81.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. Barclays set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.10 ($75.41) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.11 ($82.48).

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €63.90 ($75.18) on Wednesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1 year high of €78.65 ($92.53). The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 532.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.06.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

