JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Discovery Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 992.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

