Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce sales of $33.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.47 million and the highest is $33.50 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $134.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.77 million to $135.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.70 million, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $118.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 million.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 146.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

KMDA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 161,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,430. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.23. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.