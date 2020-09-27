Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have commented on KPTI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 2,115,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $150,608.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,250.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,988,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $754,014. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

