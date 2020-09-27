Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $71.86 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $71.86 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00019992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006137 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002702 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

