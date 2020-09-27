KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $45.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.81.

NYSE KBH opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in KB Home by 286.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in KB Home by 5,070.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

