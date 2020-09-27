KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBH. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.81.
NYSE KBH opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.86.
In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in KB Home by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,110,000 after buying an additional 1,093,519 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,834,000 after buying an additional 278,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
