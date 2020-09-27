KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBH. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.81.

NYSE KBH opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in KB Home by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,110,000 after buying an additional 1,093,519 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,834,000 after buying an additional 278,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

