Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $363.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.61 million to $365.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $345.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. 60,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,181. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $708.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kforce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

