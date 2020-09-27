Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $70.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

