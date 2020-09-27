Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.10.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,777. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

