KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Livongo Health (OTCMKTS:LVGO) Head-To-Head Analysis

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livongo Health has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KLDiscovery and Livongo Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.10 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.34 Livongo Health $170.20 million 83.72 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -138.88

KLDiscovery has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Livongo Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery N/A -34.80% -7.56% Livongo Health -12.76% -4.86% -3.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for KLDiscovery and Livongo Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Livongo Health 0 4 13 0 2.76

Livongo Health has a consensus price target of $93.53, indicating a potential downside of 33.32%. Given Livongo Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Summary

Livongo Health beats KLDiscovery on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

