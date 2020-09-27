Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €38.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PHIA. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.33 ($54.50).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

