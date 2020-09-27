Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research firms have commented on KFY. Sidoti raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of KFY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 273,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

