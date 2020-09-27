KZ Cash (KZC) Price Up 5,789.1% Over Last Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 4,530.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $154,408.69 and $26.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 5,789.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004576 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.