Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LADR. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.66.

LADR stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $830.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Ladder Capital by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

