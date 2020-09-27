Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0540

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $465,409.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, DEx.top and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024004 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

