Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Receives News Impact Score of -1.14

Press coverage about Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing earned a daily sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LMPMF stock remained flat at $$0.53 during trading on Friday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

