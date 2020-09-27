Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $109.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.46.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Leidos has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.