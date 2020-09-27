Liberum Capital Upgrades HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to “Buy”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $1.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

