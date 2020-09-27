LikeCoin Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $351,645.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.37 or 0.04652146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033631 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,101,694 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

