Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $26,525.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Disanto sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $183,086.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 896,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,397.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,597 shares of company stock worth $2,655,063. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 29.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,097,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $2,428,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 882.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 273,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.