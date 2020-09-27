Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Short Interest Update

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the August 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Line in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Line during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Line by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Line by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Line alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Line stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. 14,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.67. Line has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $556.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Line will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.