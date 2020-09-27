Liquidity Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $77,255.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $587,869.49 and approximately $77,255.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00245465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00096167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.01518320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00196276 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

