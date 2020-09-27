Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $62,297.81 and $34.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

42-coin (42) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $50,161.98 or 4.67797763 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00024670 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.