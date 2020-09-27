LiteCoin Ultra Price Down 14.8% This Week (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $1,438.10 and $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

42-coin (42) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,571.62 or 3.31286546 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000211 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

