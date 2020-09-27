Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company.

Livongo Health stock traded up $9.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.27. 2,311,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,420. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -342.11 and a beta of 1.75. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. Livongo Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

In other news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $52,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,850,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,739 shares of company stock valued at $94,556,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Livongo Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Livongo Health during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Livongo Health by 39.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

