Loopring [NEO] 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,350.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $2,350.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00244021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00095962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.01513948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.