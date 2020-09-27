Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $195.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.31.

NYSE:LOW opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.72. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $171.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

