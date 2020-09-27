Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LUMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 82.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 447.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,978.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 703.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

