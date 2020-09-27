Luvu Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LUVU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 104,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,926. Luvu Brands has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, a product line that consists of differently shaped cushions and props under the Liberator brand; sex furniture pieces, which are marketed under the Esse, Flip Stage, Equus Wave, and the Equus brands; and products based on shredded polyurethane foam under the Zeppelin brand.

