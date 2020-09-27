Macquarie Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $35.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective raised by Macquarie from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Union Gaming Research raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 2.39. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

