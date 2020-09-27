Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 93.0% in September

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $85.47. 4,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,838. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.