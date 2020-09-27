Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 93.0% in September

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $85.47. 4,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,838. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $101.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
