Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Madison Square Garden Sports from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.17.

MSGS opened at $150.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.05. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $316.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

